Monroe County Sheriff searching for man wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Sheriff Joe Guys said Timothy Loveless was last seen overnight on October 30 in the County Road 890/CSX Railyard east of Etowah, Tenn.

Loveless is described as 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a green hat and dark pants.

Loveless is also wanted on charges of interfering with a 911 call.

Anyone with information about where he may be should call 911 immediately.

