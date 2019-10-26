Man who set his ex-girlfriend on fire found guilty of attempted murder

A New York state man was found guilty on Friday of dousing his ex-girlfriend with gasoline and lighting her on fire outside her workplace.

It was an emotional moment for the victim, 25-year-old Jessica Cameron. With tears in her eyes, she held onto her family as she heard the verdict.

After about five hours of deliberating and several questions to the judge, a jury convicted her ex-boyfriend, Jonathon White, of attempted murder and assault.

White poured gasoline on Cameron and set her on fire in the parking lot of the Tim Hortons where they both worked in the city of Tonawanda last year.

Cameron suffered from third- and fourth-degree burns to her body, face and hands, and had at least 12 surgeries since the incident.

For three days, the jury heard testimony from Tonawanda police officers who responded to the scene, from experts, and from both Cameron and White.

Cameron testified that White was upset that the two had broken up after seven years and that she was interested in someone else.

They have three children together.

Jurors had to decide whether White brought the gasoline to the Tim Hortons with the intention of killing Cameron.

White claimed it was an accident, and that he had wanted to set himself on fire and burn to death.

He also suffered burns to his neck and back.

White’s lawyer, Joseph Terranova, argued that it was White who ran into the Tim Hortons to get a fire extinguisher, which jurors saw on surveillance video.

"I'm disappointed, but this is the way the system works, and we'll be filing an appeal the day that he's sentenced," Terranova said.

White is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

