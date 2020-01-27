Man who shot victim in the face over text message sentenced to 40 years

The Knox County District Attorney's Office announced a man who reportedly shot another man in the face during an argument over a text message has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Investigators said Antonio Gipson, 46, was convicted of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The DA said that on May 4, 2018, investigators responded to a 911 call at an apartment complex on 2809 Valley View Drive. According to the DA, investigators learned that Gipson was dating the mother of the victim's son.

Investigators said Gipson had gone to the apartment to confront the victim about a text message the victim sent about Gipson raising the victim's son. Investigators said, during the argument, the victim called Gipson a name, and Gipson shot the victim in the face once with a .25 caliber handgun.

The DA said Gipson left and turned himself in a short time later.

“Like so many others, this crime is senseless,” said DA Charme Allen. “A man is dead, and a family is grieving because of how this Defendant reacted to a text message."

