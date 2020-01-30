Man with pellet gun hunting iguanas prompts lockdown in Florida school

Two schools in Charlotte County, Florida went into lockdown after a man was spotted near the schools holding a gun.

It turns out the man was hired to hunt iguanas in the area and was armed with a pellet gun.

"Around 3:30pm, the sheriff’s office received a report of an armed man near Vineland Elementary School in Englewood. The elementary school and nearby L.A. Ainger Middle School were both immediately placed into lockdown," according to WWSB.

Within twelve minutes of the initial call, deputies were able to locate the man in question. He explained to authorities that he had been hired to remove the iguanas because they are an invasive species. Authorities then educated him on the proper way to go about the hunting and released him without charges.

“This was a perfect storm as students were being dismissed and parents were picking up their children. I understand the emotions parents are going through when learning your child is potentially in danger. We, along with the schools, have plans in place for such situations. My staff is well trained and equipped, so if situations like this occur, everyone needs to follow instructions, get out of their way and let them do their job. As you can see, they do it and do it well,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Deputies went by each classroom at the schools to ensure all of the children were safe.

