Cocke County SWAT Team arrests man suspected in fatal stabbing

Deputies with the Cocke County Sheriff's Department said one man is dead after a stabbing in Newport, Tenn.

Officers arrived on the 200 block of New Cave Church Road around 4:09 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said they located a man with what appeared to be knife wounds.

Officials identified the victim as Winnifred Marvin Cas Walker, 23, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses said the suspect, Trent Balson, 25, fled the scene in a car with the driver Chelsea Sutton, 23.

After midnight, White Pine police said they located the suspect, Balson, who refused to exit the home.

According to reports, the Cocke County SWAT Team used CS gas and entered the home and arrested both suspects.

Officials said they arrested Sutton because she had knowledge of the crime and aided Balson by driving the getaway car and hiding out.

Reports stated Balson admitted to officers that he was involved in an altercation with the victim and to stabbing him. Investigators said Balson claimed self-defense.

Cocke County officials said Sutton was criminally charged with accesories after the fact and Balson was criminally charged with voluntary manslaughter.

