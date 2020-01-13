Elementary school bomb threat sparks suspect search

A search is underway for the man suspected of calling a bomb threat to Belle Morris Elementary School on Wednesday at just before 11 p.m.

According to Knoxville Police records, Curtis Snyder called the Knox County non-emergency line saying there was a bomb at the school.

Officers conducted a search at the school inside and out and found no evidence of a bomb or signs of entry into the school.

Officers tried to trace the number the call came from but found that a "spoof" number had been used.

The report shows Snyder called several times threatening to "blow himself up."

A "BOLO" alert was issued, but records show that Snyder is not in custody.

