Mannis targets arts, economics and health in mayoral plan

Eddie Mannis released details on his initiative and plans for Knoxville is he becomes Knoxville's next mayor.

"As mayor, Eddie Mannis will lead the city to create a strategic plan that ensures Knoxville is competitive and all neighborhoods are included," his website said.

According to Mannis' website, his team has a strategic development plan that targets: arts and culture, economic development, efficient and effective government, health and safety, neighborhood livability and transportation.

“The Mayor and City Council change every four to eight years,” Mannis said. “The lack of a strategic visioning plan leads to a lack of consistent momentum for our city. A strategic visioning plan is simply a documented, systematic approach by which a community anticipates and plans for its future, and provides a framework so that decisions are not made in a vacuum.”

The initiative said Mannis has plans for for neighborhoods outside of the downtown area. "We must make sure that Norwood, Burlington, Bearden, Inskip, Vestal, Fountain City, Cumberland Estates, Colonial Village, Parkridge, West Hills, Alice Bell and the rest of the city’s incredible neighborhoods all feel like they’re just as much a part of Knoxville’s long-term strategy.”

Mannis said the strategic plan is so important that, if elected, he plans to create a staff position to help coordinate plans.

