Man's 13th DUI conviction earns him 12 years in prison

Knox County prosecutors said a man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after multiple DUI convictions.

Dennis William Bunch, 52, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence sixth or subsequent offense, the District Attorney's office said.

Officials said on June 22, 2017 Bunch tried to flee the scene of a single-vehicle wreck with the help of a walker on East Beaver Creek. Passengers in the car said Bunch was the driver, and he was taken into custody shortly after.

Investigators said Bunch admitted to drinking six beers but wouldn't perform field sobriety tests.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a crime lab analysis of Bunch's blood showed the BAC to be twice the legal limit.

Bunch had multiple DUI convictions of of Knox, Loudon and Grainger Counties, officials said, as well as prior felony convictions that included Voluntary Manslaughter.

