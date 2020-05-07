Manufacturing jobs available in Knoxville

As the unemployment rate continues to soar across Tennessee and around the country, there are jobs hiring in East Tennessee.

ResourceMFG held its first-ever drive-thru job fair. Organizers said there are dozens of jobs available in manufacturing facilities. The company helps staff facilities and said there's jobs across Knoxville, Clinton, and Maryville.

Welders, electricians, and entry-level factory jobs are in high demand and organizers said they offer training.

"We have been here for a while. Our main priority is getting good people to work. There's so many people displaced because of this situation," Kelsey Abdollahi, a personnel supervisor, said. "We want to offer them a safe place that they can come and they know they have job stability. They can stay here the rest of their lives or until their job opens back up."

Abdollahi said workers might be skilled in a different profession that has the right skills fit for another job that has openings. She said fast food workers do well in warehouse jobs because of the fast-paced environment.

ResourceMFG said it plans to host other drive-thru job fairs at its Middlebrook Pike location in the future. On Friday, the company is holding a virtual job fair on its Facebook page at noon.

