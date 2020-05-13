Still waiting on an unemployment check? Here's how to get your questions answered

Thousands of Tennesseans are still waiting to receive unemployment benefits.

Officials with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the best way to reach them is still by phone.

In April, officials said they fielded more than 100,000 calls per day. Since then, spokesperson Chris Cannon said they've hired more agents to help answer more calls quicker, WTVF reported.

Cannon said while they have hired more employees, "it would be difficult to hire the number of people needed to answer that many incoming calls."

Call centers are now working to answer questions before a phone call in an attempt to free up resources so more people can get through.

Officials said the best time to call is before and after peak hours, before 8 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m.

Last week, Tennessee paid more than 307,000 weekly unemployment payments and said they could have paid many more.

Cannon told WTVF, “many more claims were successfully processed, but may not have been paid because the claimant did not continue the claim to the next week.”

For more information, you can call 844-224-5818. Call centers are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

