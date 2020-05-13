Many Tennesseans hesitant to return to normal activities, poll says

Many Tennesseans expressed they are hesitant to return to normal day-to-day activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Tennessee Poll by East Tennessee State University.

ETSU surveyed 618 Tennesseans from April 22 to May 1 about their thoughts, concerns and actions related to COVID-19. The survey was conducted as the statewide stay-at-home order expired and Tennessee entered phase one of its reopening plan.

Nearly 63 percent of Tennesseans said they are very closely following news about the coronavirus.

When asked what their biggest concern is regarding the coronavirus, the top three most frequently mentioned responses were fear of themselves or loved ones getting the virus (33 percent), general concern over public health and people around the county getting sick and the impact on the health care system (16 percent).

