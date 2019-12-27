Many stores tightening return policies this holiday season

Holiday shopping is over, but now many are left with a few gifts they want to return.

Stores usually give customers months to make returns on holiday gifts, but not anymore.

A report from ConsumerWorld.org said for the 2019 holiday season, a number of major retailers have tightened their policies.

The following stores have updated their policies:

Best Buy: January 14 is the return deadline for most holiday purchases.

Walmart: TVs must be returned within 30 days. It used to be 90 days.

The Apple Store: Just 14 days for most items, one of the shortest return periods of any major retailer.

Target: Just 30 days for electronics and 15 days for Apple items.

Macy's: 90 days, which is generous, but shorter than the previous six-months return policy.

Nordstrom has tightened its return policy, only allowing customers to make returns with a receipt.

