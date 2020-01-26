March for Life set for downtown Knoxville

Tennessee Right to Life will host the March for Life in downtown Knoxville Sunday.

According to the event Facebook page, marchers will meet at the Knoxville Convention Center at 2 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging participants to bring signs. There will also be extra signs available for anyone who needs one.

Parking is available at the Poplar Street Lot, Locust Street Garage and Fort Kid Lot.

Learn more details about the event on the official Facebook page.

