March of Dimes' March for Babies moves online due to COVID-19

March of Dimes is extending its fundraising deadline and moving its annual March for Babies online this year due to COVID-19.

March of Dimes helps support pregnant women and their babies.

The annual walk is usually held at Zoo Knoxville. This year there will be a kick-off celebration Friday at 2 p.m. live on the national March of Dimes Facebook and YouTube pages. Fundraisers can start a team, start fundraising and start counting steps. The fundraising deadline is extended this year to August 15.

"Moms and babies need us now more than ever. If you can imagine the stress we feel going through dealing with every day life then you add to that the stress of being pregnant or having a newborn and trying to keep that baby protected. Whether the newborn was born at full term and healthy or in the NICU with lung problems. We need to be able to support that community of moms and babies here in East Tennessee and that is what we do when we raise money for our March for Babies," said March of Dimes senior development manager, Rhonda Clay.

Thursdays at noon on the national March of Dimes Facebook page there are live panels for pregnant women talking about ways to handle the pandemic through pregnancy.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can call 865-410-1397 or mail a donation to March of Dimes East Tennessee Chapter, 234 Morrell Rd, #321, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.