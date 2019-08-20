March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction

The Signature Chefs Auction presented by Regal is an annual gathering of Knoxville and East Tennessee’s most talented chefs who come together with their passion for fine cuisine and offer an exclusive evening designed to satisfy the most demanding palate.

Join WVLT's Ted Hall and Whitney Kent along with Culinary Chair Chef Charles Boyd, for an unforgettable evening to sample our chefs’ creations, enjoy an incredible live auction and get the opportunity to participate in a special Fund the Mission activity. Have a decadent dessert while you bid on unique packages, raising your paddle and giving generously to support all moms and babies.

