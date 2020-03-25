Marion County homicide leads to arrest of Alabama man

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an Alabama man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Jasper, Tenn.

TBI agents responded to reports of a shooting death that occurred on the morning of March 22 on the 400 block of Elm Street.

Marion County dispatchers said they received a call about a shooting at that address. When Jasper police officers arrived at the scene, they found Corbin Hale, 24, had been shot. Hale was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. according to officials.

TBI agents said an investigation revealed the victim and James Scott, 27, had been involved in a confrontation. During the incident, Scott fired multiple shots at the victim.

Scott was arrested and transported from Alabama to the Marion County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

Scott is charged with one count of Criminal Homicide.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

