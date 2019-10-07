Mark your calendars: The McRib is coming back

McDonald's announced the McRib will return to stores for a limited time this week.

The fan-favorite sandwich will be available in select stores starting October 9.

The fast-food chain first offered the famous sandwich in 1981. McDonald's describes the sandwich as "seasoned boneless pork slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart pickles."

This year McDonald's is helping customers satisfy their McRib craving by offering a McRib finder so customers can locate the nearest participating restaurant.

