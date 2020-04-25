Marquez Callaway, Nigel Warrior and Nathan Cottrell signed as undrafted free agents for the NFL

Former Vols Marquez Callaway and Nigel Warrior will be making their way into the NFL as undrafted free agents.

According to Tennessee Football, the New Orleans Saints have signed Marquez Callaway as an undrafted free agent on Saturday April 25.

Callaway will join former teammates Alvin Kamara, Shy Tuttle and Colton Jumper in New Orleans.

Joining Callaway as an undrafted free agent, Nigel Warrior was the next one to be signed with the Baltimore Ravens confirmed by Tennessee Football.

According to his family, Former Georgia Tech and West High School player Nathan Cottrell is also signing as a free agent. Cottrell has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.