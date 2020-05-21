Sen. Blackburn urges investigation into Planned Parenthood's use of COVID-19 relief funds

Senator Marsha Blackburn joined Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and urged the Department of Justice to investigate whether dozens of Planned Parenthood affiliates across the county fraudulently applied for and received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The senators said Planned Parenthood allegedly applied for the loan despite knowing they were ineligible to apply.

According to the CARES Act, organizations like Planned Parenthood affiliates were prohibited from receiving PPP funds. The Small Business Administration confirmed last month that its standing affiliation rules apply to the new PPP, which excludes organizations like Planned Parenthood that employ its type of governance and affiliation structure and exceed the cap on total employees.

“The Paycheck Protection Program established by the CARES Act was designed by Congress to help struggling small businesses and nonprofit organizations by giving them access to low-cost loans for expenses like keeping their employees on payroll during this pandemic. It was not designed to give government funds to politicized, partisan abortion providers like Planned Parenthood,” wrote the senators. “The funds in the program are not unlimited, and were depleted once already because of high demand. Planned Parenthood fraudulently taking tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help keep those small businesses and nonprofit organizations afloat cannot stand and must be addressed.”

To read the full letter click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

