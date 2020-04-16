Virtual martial arts? Maryville studio offers live classes amid pandemic

Students at Hatchers Martial Arts in Maryville are still practicing some of their moves while they’re kicking it at home. They’re taking online live classes to make sure that their skills stay sharp.

Sensei Brad Hatcher said they've been open for more than 30 years, and he didn't want student to lose any of their skills. He hosts live classes and private lessons for his students.

"You have to be active, so it’s good mentally and physically for both of us to relieve that stress,"said Hatcher.

The Myers family has three boys. Their oldest son is a black belt, and they said that they’re all doing these workouts at home and having a great time doing them.

"They can stay out of the phones and off of the Xbox. I never would’ve thought that my 14-year-old son would get almost as strong as me and be able to manhandle me and throw me around like he can in jujitsu," said Kevin Myers.

Hatcher said despite closing his doors most of his members have stayed, and he’s even picked up a few new people who want to get out some stress and learn a new skill.

To purchase a membership, you can call 865-973-0944. For a month of live classes and private video lessons, Hatcher charges $85.

