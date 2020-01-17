Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade prompts temporary road closures

In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Knoxville officials said Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue will be temporarily closed Monday, Jan. 20.

The street will be closed to vehicles between Summit Hill Drive and Lakeside Street from 9:45 a.m. to noon for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and tribute service.

The parade will begin lining up at 8:30 a.m. on North Beaman Street near the Midway in Chilhowee Park and begin at 10 a.m. The parade will go down Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and end at Harriet Tubman Street.

A memorial service will follow the parade at Overcoming Believers Church at 211 Harriet Tubman Street. The service will begin around 11:45 a.m.

The service will feature community awards, a performance by the Celebration Choir and a keynote speech by Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook Sr. Middlebrook is a founding member and Chair Emeritus of the MLK Commission.

This year's parade will include participants from multicultural community groups, churches, the Oak Ridge Environment Peace Alliance Puppets, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and National Parks Conservation Association. Parade-goers will also see Kerbela Temple No. 78 go-karts, floats and vehicles decorated with the parade theme of "Let Freedom Ring."

“I believe that our annual MLK Memorial Parade is one of the most diverse parades in Knoxville," Duff said.

Mayor Indya Kincannon, members of the City Council and City employees will march in the parade. Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie and her husband, former County Commissioner Sam McKenzie, will serve as Grand Marshals of the parade.

City officials said Knoxville Area Transit will run a shuttle Monday morning that will allow parade participants to park at Overcoming Believers Church before the parade and be driven to the parade's starting point. The shuttle will run every 20 minutes, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

All City of Knoxville offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Waste Connections will run its normal residential garbage and recycling routes on Monday. The City's five recycling drop-off centers will be open, but the City's Solid Waste Management Facility, 1033 Elm St., will be closed between Saturday, Jan. 18 and Monday, Jan. 20.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Knoxville Area Transit buses and trolleys will run on KAT’s Saturday schedule. The Knoxville Station Customer Service Counter will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that day.

