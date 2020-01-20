Martin Luther King holiday: Faith, politics mix this holiday

The nation is marking the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday memorializing the civil rights leader.

Monday's holiday in King's name comes against the backdrop of a presidential election year.

In Atlanta, Monday's commemorations could draw attention to the continuing leadership role of the clergy in African American politics. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia Republican appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, plans to attend Monday's tribute at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which King and his father both led.

And in an early tribute to King, Vice President Mike Pence spoke Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee, at a church service recalling the challenges and accomplishments of the slain civil rights leader.

