As our friends at Volquest.com put it, it's come full circle

for the Martin's.

Kaden Martin, the son of Vols legend and current UT assistant coach

Tee Martin, has been offered a football scholarship by coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols.

Martin is entering his junior season at Knoxville Catholic and would count towards the 2022 signing class. Like his dad, Kaden plays quarterback. He is also an outstanding baseball player for the Fighting Irish.