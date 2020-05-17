Maryland mom leaves infant, toddler in car while in nail salon, police say

A Maryland mom has been charged with two counts of a misdemeanor for an unattended child after she reportedly left her two children in the car while she went into a nail salon.

According to Baltimore County Police, an officer responded to a call about child neglect on May 13. Upon arrival, police said they found a 3-month-old boy and a 3-year-old girl alone inside a parked car. Police said the weather was in the 70s that day.

The responding officer reportedly broke a window of the car to reach the children and first responders arrived soon after "to make sure they were not in distress," police said.

CNN reported that authorities found the mother inside a nail salon that had its shades drawn and the mother was charged with two counts of a misdemeanor for an unattended child.

