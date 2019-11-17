Maryland teacher charged after fight with student

Cellphone video captured a fight Friday morning between a teacher and student at a Maryland high school.

Thirty-six-year-old Vivian Noirie is charged with second-degree assault and physical child abuse.

The student is a minor, so police did not identify her. They did, however, describe her as a 17-year-old. Authorities are using the juvenile court system to pursue charges against her.

In an arrest report, investigators said the student confronted Noirie because the teacher had contacted her parents the night before.

Police said the student admitted to stepping on Noirie’s foot and bumping the teacher with her shoulder. When that happened, investigators said Noirie started throwing punches at the student.

Other employees momentarily broke up the brawl. But even after they’d been pulled apart, the student found her way back to Noirie to throw more punches, authorities said.

Administrators separated them again, this time for good, and called police.

Despite the fisticuffs, neither of them required medical attention.

