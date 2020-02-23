Maryville Church gives away free prom attire

Rio Revolution Church in Maryville had more than 4,000 free formal clothing items for teens to choose from during their annual Second Chance Prom event on Saturday.

source: WVLT News

The event was held at Rio Revolution Church at 8:30 am on February 23, 2020. This was the eighth annual giveaway.

Hundreds of teens were able to walk away with full formal outfits for prom, military balls and eighth-grade banquets. All of the clothing items available were donated from the community.

"It's just the community loving on the community," said Rio Revolution Ministry Leader Kristina Kilebrew.

