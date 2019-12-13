Maryville City Schools considering expansion plans, new building

Maryville City Schools is considering building a new school to alleviate consistent growth in the student population.

Dr. Mike Winstead, the director of schools, said the district is seeing a two to three percent increase in student population every year.

"It's great that we're seeing growth," Dr. Winstead said. "It's better than the alternative. Blount County is a very vibrant place."

A final report was released earlier this week that includes eight options to expand. Dr. Winstead said the cheaper option, around $14 million, would be expanding four schools.

Dr. Winstead said it would cost up to about $30 million to add an additional school.

The new school would impact grades four through seven, which will see the highest student population size in the next five years.

"The kids are coming. We know we have to take care of them," Dr. Winstead said.

Each option currently being considered would require additional staffing. Dr. Winstead hopes the board of education can narrow down the options by the end of the school year.

The district would have to secure land and expect to break ground in about six years, which Dr. Winstead would be optimal for securing a loan.

Maryville City Schools recently completed a 15-month project that expanded two of the district's three elementary schools. Dr. Winstead said the space opened at the start of this year and is already fully occupied.

