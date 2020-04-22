Maryville College cancels spring commencement for first time in 200 years

Maryville College seniors who graduate this spring won't get to participate in a commencement ceremony until December.

According to Dr. Tom Bogart, 2020 marks the first year the traditional spring ceremony has been canceled in the school's 200 year history.

WVLT News Amanda Hara asked, "Do you ever recall a commencement ceremony being delayed or postponed for any reason?"

"No," said Dr. Bogart. "We have had to move them inside for weather but for Marysville College we've been around for 200 years and this will be the first time we've held a commencement in December so yet another first. What a way to start another 200 years."

