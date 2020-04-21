Maryville College grad goes viral with TikTok quarantine song

A Chattanooga native and Maryville College graduate who now works as a music teacher in Texas is going viral after she posted a song she wrote to help process her feelings about the COVID-19 quarantine.

"So I started making TikToks around early March, I didn't really start making the regularly until my school decided that we were going to go to distance learning, but with this particular TikTok I remember being very frustrated with the way distance learning had been going so far and the original plan was to write a song that had words, but really all that came out was screaming," said Lizzie Smith.

You may recognize her by her TikTok handle, @makeshift.macaroni.

"I first started noticing that people were noticing my video on Thursday morning, I woke up and when I checked my TikTok that morning I had close to 1,000 followers which was double what it had been, and I though oh, ok. I checked the comments and somebody said, you are on TV in Australia, and I said "oh." And since then my friends have been sharing all these different places that they've been seeing our video on Facebook, somebody told me mark Ruffalo posted my video on twitter which is incredible, So many different places and it's kind of just been a constant state of shock for me," said Smith.

The video has gained more than 160,000 views on TikTok alone, but that doesn't account for the views it's received on other platforms.

Smith says he teacher colleagues have told her they appreciate the video too.

"They've loved it, all the teachers that have talked to me or have commented on my post, they've said thank you this is absolutely relatable, you've put into words how I feel about online teaching too, and I'm glad that I was able to express how they're feeling as well."

