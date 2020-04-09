Maryville College hosting virtual Easter service

Maryville College announced it is hosting a virtual Easter service this Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service will be held at 8 a.m. on the college's Facebook page, which can be found here.

Rev. Dr. Anne D. McKee, campus minister, will deliver the sermon, titled “Again.” Scripture for the sermon will be Jeremiah 31:3-6 and Matthew 28:1-10.

Dr. Tom Bogart, Maryville College president, will play two Easter hymns on the piano.

