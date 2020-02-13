Maryville College welcomes new president

Come July, Maryville College will officially have its twelfth president--Dr. Bryan Coker.

Source: Maryville College

Coker, who has been the vice president and dean of students at Maryland's Groucher College, has East Tennessee ties with a Ph.D from the University of Tennessee, as well as degrees from Rhodes College and the University of South Carolina.

He is married to Sara Barnette Coker and has four children.

On Thursday, February 13, he was introduced to the college and spoke to the public.

“I could not be more honored, excited and exceptionally proud to be named the 12th president of Maryville College,” he said.

Coker's term will begin July 1, 2020.

