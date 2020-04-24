Maryville High School plans graduation ceremony with social distancing

Maryville High School's graduation ceremony has been set for Friday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.

There will be special rules in place to help keep students and their families safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each Senior will be provided four tickets for family members who may attend the ceremony. The seats will be divided into separate groups of four to allow for adequate distance between families.

Students will practice social distancing and will walk into the stadium with six feet between them.

After the ceremony, the students may choose to join their family in the audience or leave.

The event is voluntary for anyone who wants to participate.

Organizers said they plan is based on Tennessee having reached "phase 3" of reopening. If Tennessee has not reached that point, the ceremony will likely be delayed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.