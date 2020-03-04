Maryville, Oak Ridge, Fulton and Alcoa among Region semifinal winners

It was win and advance or lose and see your season come to an end

for area boys high school basketball teams on Tuesday night.

At the Region 2-AA tourney at Fulton it was Alcoa running away from

carter 66-34 in one semifinal, while the home standing falcons held off Scott, 69-64. Those two teams will face each other for the region championship on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

In Region 2-AAA it was Maryville rolling past Clinton while Oak Ridge eliminated defending state champion Bearden, 56-53. The Wildcats and Rebels will be for the region title.

Harriman and Oneida were also big winners on Tuesday night. Click here for all your region tournament scores

