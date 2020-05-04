Maryville artist creates COVID-19 inspired display

One Maryville artist created a COVID-19 inspired art display in front of her in-home art studio.

Bailey Earith with Bailey Fiber Art Studio created an art installation that shows the different emotions people may feel while isolated from others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's happy and sad and jokes and angry all together," said artist Bailey Earith. "They're all mixed in together and when it blows in the air its almost like a choir singing out like a cacophony of different feelings and emotions at the same time and that's what we're feeling as a society."

The installation titled " With a Song in Our Heart: Songs of Our Times" is a compilation of different flags containing lyrics to a song. Each line of lyrics displayed on the piece was submitted by Earith's Facebook Friends.

