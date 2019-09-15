Maryville community pitches in to give the Boys and Girls club a face lift

Saturday, September 14th marked a day that the Maryville Kiwanians cleaned up the Boys & Girls Club inside and out. The Kiwanis are a group that strives to make the community better, especially in regard to children's lives.

In the interior of the facility, they repaired 100 cubby-holes and cleaned walls and several classrooms. The exterior saw the removal of overgrown shrubs, trees and weeds at the west and south of the building.

After the cleanup, everyone was treated to pizza and cookies. Downtown Knoxville Papa John's donated the pizza.

The Kiwanis Club of Maryville also donated 20 new folding tables, 128 folding chairs and carts to the Boys & Girls Club.

