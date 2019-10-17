Maryville kids have innovative ways of learning while getting active

John Sevier Elementary School has new innovative ways for kids to learn while getting active at school.

The school has an interactive playground called the 'Lu' installed in their gym over the summer and kids are putting it to use for the first time this year.

"Some people think school might be hard and hard to have fun, but with the Lu you can learn while having fun." said second-grader Mia.

The Lu offers many different programs in the areas of math, reading and problem-solving in different languages with different skill difficulty settings.

This program can be used for students from pre-school to high school ages.

John Sevier Elementary is the first school in Tennessee to test out the Lu. The school received a grant of around $18,000 thanks to the Maryville City Schools Foundation.

Physical Education teacher Alex Rouse said the Lu is also encouraging good behavior in the students in the short time that they have been using it.

"We have great kids, but my behavior has gone down, it's a great classroom management tool," said Rouse. "These kids want to participate and they know if they don't do what they're supposed to at the beginning of class then they don't get to participate with the lu."

According to Rouse, the kids are also picking up on important skills like sportsmanship and teamwork by using the Lu. The program is also being used to teach ESL students and kids with sensory and motor disabilities.

