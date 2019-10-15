Maryville man accused of raping two children held on $1 million bond

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said deputies arrested a Maryville man on two counts of the rape of a child.

Leslie Elton Obanion, 35, was arrested Monday evening and is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility. Obanion's bond is set at $1 million pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court on Oct. 18, at 9 a.m.

Investigators said Obanion admitted between Nov. 2018 and September 2019, he sexually molested two juvenile males. The boys, ages 10 and 11, had no relation to Obanion, according to officials.

The Alcoa Police Department started the initial investigation, but turned the investigation over to the Blount County Sheriff's Office because the alleged incidents occurred in the county.

This investigation is ongoing.

