Alcoa shooting leads to arrest of Maryville man

Officials with the Alcoa Police Department said a Maryville man was charged in a shooting in the Springbrook community Sunday.

Police said they responded to the area of Vose Road around 7:18 p.m to a reported shooting.

Witnesses told officers they heard several gunshots in the area and officers found two vehicles hit by rounds.

After further investigation, detectives identified Isaiah Austin Shelby Robinson as the shooter, according to reports.

Robinson was arrested with assistance from the Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, the 5th Judicial Task Force and the Blount County Sheriff's Department.

Robinson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and being held at the Blount County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He will appear in the Blount County General Sessions Court on Dec. 9 .

