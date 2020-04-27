Maryville photographer offering free photos to local businesses

A Maryville photographer is trying to put local business owners in the spotlight as they try to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photographer Amber Violet keeps her camera by her side in case inspiration strikes.

"We would usually be doing weddings every weekend or having her Easter minis or mommy and me minis, which we had to postpone," said Violett.

When her job slowed, Amber's husband PJ inspired her newest project.

"He was like why don’t you go around to local businesses and offer them a shot in front of their businesses so that people can see the face behind who has built this and remember how important it is," said Violett.

She’s calling it the Local Faces, Local Places project.

"In this time when we can’t go out, everyone’s on social media, everyone’s on Instagram and all of the things this is become a way to advertise," said Violett.

She’s offering free portraits for small businesses that she can post on Facebook with a little blurb about the services they offer.

"There have been a few tears shed and they say 'thank you for doing this' and 'you don’t understand, I’m hoping the effort that you’re putting into this helps because our business has drowned'," said Violett.

One of the featured business- a tube rental place in Townsend. Tube River Rage shared that they had to postpone their renovation because of the pandemic.

Amber is hoping these photos of the posts on social media will encourage people to support local when they can leave their homes.

"We are taking these local businesses and we’re posting them and we’re telling a little bit about who they are in their history or why they do what they do. Our followers are taking the time to read that, and we’re hoping that it just kind of pulls a little bit of a heart strings and people think okay, these are my people this is what America was built on," said Violett.

She hopes the pictures will give businesses something they can look back on when they are back on stable ground.

"Hopefully, they’ll be able to look at that image and think we made it," said Violett.

Amber lives in Maryville. She is offering to take pictures for people within in 30 mile radius of her house. If you’d like to reach out to her, you can contact her through her social media pages or her website here: GoldenJoy Photography

