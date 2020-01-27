Maryville police warn of active warrant phone scam

The Maryville Police Department posted a warning on Facebook about a phone scam where callers pretends to be with the police department.

According to the police department, residents reported that a scammer called them, used a Maryville police officer's name, and told the victim that there's an active warrant out for their arrest.

The police department said the victims reported that the scammer told them unless payment was made through gift cards, wire transfers, and other similar methods of payment, the victim would be arrested.

Maryville police reminded residents that they will never call asking for any monetary payment nor will they call and tell anyone by phone that they have warrants out on them.

The police department said to reach out to them at 865-273-3700 for further information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.