An issue at a Maryville Electric substation is leaving thousands in the dark Wednesday morning.

Blount County dispatch said the outage started a little after 5:15 a.m. and that Maryville Electric is working on the problem at the substation but had no estimated time it would be fixed.

The Maryville Electric web site shows that the outage is currently affecting over 6,200 customers.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.