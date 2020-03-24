Maryville teachers to parade through neighborhood amid coronavirus outbreak

John Sevier Elementary students have not seen their teachers in almost two weeks between spring break and the coronavirus outbreak.

While students are still learning online its not quite the same say sitting in a classroom with their teacher.

Some John Sevier teachers miss their students so much, they plan to load their cars and drive by their houses in a parade. Teachers plan to do this on Sunday, March 29. They will make several stops in different neighborhoods.

According to an online post, all CDC guidelines will be followed. Cars will not stop but will pass by slow enough to wave and beep. "Come outside and wave to your teachers who miss you so much," the post said.

Teachers will pass through the neighborhoods at the following times.

Willow Creek 5:15 p.m.

Valley View 5:30 p.m.

Northfield 5:45 p.m.

Streets behind/around JSE 6:00p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

