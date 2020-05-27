Maryville woman arrested after police find ecstasy in car during accident

A Maryville woman is behind bars after deputies said they found a large amount of ecstasy pills in her car following a car accident.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Bethany Autumn Hatcher was arrested Tuesday evening after she was involved in a crash that led them to discovering a large amount of ecstasy pills in her car.

Deputies reportedly witnessed Hatcher under the influence of an intoxicant after they responded to a report of a possible DUI and motor vehicle crash on Lanier Crossroads. Deputies said Hatcher told them that a dog ran out in front of her, causing her to run off the roadway.

According to the report, AMR responded to the scene to evaluate the woman, but she refused medical attention. While inventorying Hatcher's vehicle after the wreck, BCSO reported finding 145 ecstasy pills in clear baggies inside the vehicle.

"Investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force arrived and seized the ecstasy pills. They will be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for further testing." the report said.

The sheriff's office added that ecstasy pills can sell for anything between $20 and $30 per tablet on the street. The street value of the ecstasy pills found in Hatcher's car is between $2,900 and $4,350.

Hatcher was charged with DUI and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy) for resale.

Narcotics investigators are continuing their investigation into the narcotics aspect of the case.

