Masked bandit rescued from Florida school's vending machine

Masked bandit trapped in vending machine / Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT) -- A would-be burglar got lucky when he was rescued by law enforcement after getting trapped in a Florida high school's vending machine.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tweeted that a raccoon got trapped in a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School on August 14.

"This gentleman was apprehended today," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

The sheriff's office said a deputy called animal control, and they put the vending machine on a dolly then wheeled it outside.

The sheriff's office then released the "burglar."

"He's off to his next adventure," the sheriff's office said.

