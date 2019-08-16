Masked bandit rescued from Florida school's vending machine

A would-be burglar got lucky when he was rescued by law enforcement after getting trapped in a Florida high school's vending machine.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tweeted that a raccoon got trapped in a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School on August 14.

"This gentleman was apprehended today," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School. pic.twitter.com/x0BR9kC4PQ — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2019

The sheriff's office said a deputy called animal control, and they put the vending machine on a dolly then wheeled it outside.

The sheriff's office then released the "burglar."

"He's off to his next adventure," the sheriff's office said.

Here's the moment our vending machine raccoon buddy got his freedom.



Thanks Deputy Danny Clifton, Deltona Animal Control Officer Marion Quinones and Pine Ridge High School Guardian Greg McWhorter! pic.twitter.com/BAvqnpxmhw — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.