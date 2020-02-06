Mass. man with crossbow kills neighbor, was trying to save him from dog attack

Authorities in Massachusetts say a man trying to escape from two attacking pit bulls was shot and killed in his own apartment by a crossbow fired by a neighbor trying to help.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office says the death Wednesday afternoon appears to be accidental.

Authorities say the crossbow arrow struck one of the dogs, traveled through a door and hit the man in the next room, where he was trying to barricade himself.

A child who was nearby was not hurt.

“There were two adults who live in the home with a small child. One - it is our belief that one dog was owned by one adult and the other dog was owned by another adult. The child was in the home while this was occurring and we’re just very grateful that she was not harmed physically in any way," said District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

No names were released. The neighbor who fired the arrow is cooperating in the investigation.

The dogs were shot and killed by police. Police told WTEN the dogs had a history of being aggressive.

