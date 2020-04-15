Massive 54-vehicle crash shuts down Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snowy, slick conditions led to a massive multi-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, approximately 54 vehicles are involved in the crash.

Fourteen people have been taken to local hospitals and 45 other people have been evaluated. Twelve ambulances were called to the scene and all injuries reported were non-life threatening.

