Massive 54-vehicle crash shuts down Chicago expressway

Snowy, slick conditions led to a massive multi-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway in Chicago Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, approximately 54 vehicles are involved in the crash.

Fourteen people have been taken to local hospitals and 45 other people have been evaluated. Twelve ambulances were called to the scene and all injuries reported were non-life threatening.

Latest update on Kennedy crashes. 14 patients transported to St.Mary, St Joseph and Northwestern Memorial. None of the injuries are listed as life threatening. 32 other patients were treated and opted not to be transported. CFD estimates nearly 60 vehicles involved pic.twitter.com/c4hWmGeg3C — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2020

