Red Cross: 24 families displaced by Sevierville apartment fire

Officials said 24 families were displaced by a fire at a Sevierville apartment complex.

Crews are working to battle a fire that fully engulfed a Sevierville apartment complex. / Source: (WVLT)

River Park apartments went up in flames just after noon on Friday, September 13.

Witnesses said at least one building was fully engulfed by fire.

Officials said no one was hurt in the blaze.

12 apartments sustained damage from the flames.

The Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department spotted the fire on their way back to their fire station from another call.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.