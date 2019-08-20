Massive gator spotted taking stroll near N.C. overpass

A massive alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll near a busy Wilmington overpass Tuesday morning.

In a Twitter post, the gator can be seen taking a break in the shade from the overpass.

Police temporarily closed McRae Street until the gator managed to lumber back into nearby Smith Creek.

The roadway is now open.

