Massive gator spotted taking stroll near N.C. overpass

Updated: Tue 4:39 PM, Aug 20, 2019

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll near a busy Wilmington overpass Tuesday morning.

A massive alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll near a busy Wilmington overpass Tuesday morning. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

In a Twitter post, the gator can be seen taking a break in the shade from the overpass.

Police temporarily closed McRae Street until the gator managed to lumber back into nearby Smith Creek.

The roadway is now open.

Copyright 2019 WECT via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wect.com.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus