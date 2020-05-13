Mast General Stores plan phased re-opening

Mast General Store announced that its stores will re-open in phases.

The re-openings will be based upon several criteria including that re-opening is allowed by state and local regulations, that the store has proper protocols and materials in place, and the organization is confident that it is doing all that can be done to keep employees and guests safe.

The Knoxville location is set to reopen on May 18.

“The safety and well-being of both our customers and our employees are at the foundation of our plans," said Lisa Cooper, president of the family of stores. “We are re-opening in a slow, thoughtful, and measured way to create an atmosphere that is welcoming and safe.”

The company said it will add additional protocols at each location including daily employee health screenings, increased cleaning and sanitizing, required face coverings for employees, social distancing by employees and guests, reduced occupancy, and reduced hours of operation.

“It will likely require a little more grace and understanding on both sides of the counter, but we hope to maintain the same caring, informed, and welcoming atmosphere that people love and expect when they visit Mast Store," Cooper said.

For a full list of opening dates click here.

