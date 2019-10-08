Mattice announces decision to step down as judge

The United States District Court announced Judge Harry S. Mattice, Jr. notified President Donald Trump that he intends to step down as the U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Mattice's decision to step down will be effective on March 10, 2020.

"It has been a great privilege to have had the opportunity to serve the people of the Eastern District of Tennessee over the past 20 years, first as U.S. Attorney and later as District Judge," Mattice said. "I will always be grateful to those who gave me that opportunity."

President George W. Bush appointed Mattice in 2005. Prior to that, he served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee from Oct. 2001 to Nov. 2005.

Before his work as a U.S. Attorney, Mattice was a shareholder with Baker, Donelson, Bearman & Caldwell in Chattanooga, as well as Miller & Martin.

In 1997, Mattice served as Senior Counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs' Special Investigation.

Mattice graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1976.

